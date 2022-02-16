Coroner identifies woman killed in Harborcreek house fire

We now know the identity of a woman killed after a fire broke out in a Harborcreek home.

Several fire crews responded to the fire around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Parkside Drive.

Once the first crew arrived on scene, they searched for a 51-year-old woman believed to be trapped in the basement, but smoke from the fire kept them out.

Wednesday morning, Coroner Lyell Cook identified the victim as Bonnie Kahler. The coroner told us he will wait for a toxicology report before ruling on the cause of death.

Three firefighters were also injured while battling the blaze.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.