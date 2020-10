The death of the 25-year-old shot at a party on Walnut Street has been ruled a homicide.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has ruled the death of 25-year-old Dayquan Holloway a homicide. Holloway died from a gunshot wound to the thorax.

Holloway was fatally shot at a party in the 800 block of Walnut Street. One other person was also shot and was injured.

Police are still investigating. There are no suspects at this time.