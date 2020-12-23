Coroner rules fatal shooting outside State Gamelands a homicide

An Autopsy was recently performed on 26-year-old Robert Eppley.

According to the Erie County Coroner’s Office, Eppley’s death was ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

State police said that Eppley was found dead at the Gamelands Gun Range in Green Township after shooting at another victim. A 67-year-old male from Erie observed what was going on and allegedly shot Eppley multiple times resulting in Eppley’s death.

These multiple gun shots caused Eppley to die at the scene.

The 67-year-old male suspect is still currently in custody.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has closed the Gamelands at the gun range until further notice.

This is a developing story and we will have more information for you as it becomes available.