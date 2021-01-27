Coroner rules shooting death of Union City man a homicide

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has ruled the shooting death of a Union City man a homicide.

48-year-old John Robinson of Union City was shot to death at a residence in the 16000 block of Parker Rd. in Union Twp. Tuesday evening.

According to the coroner, Robinson died of gunshot wounds to the head, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Police have arrested and charged 51-year-old Jeffery Briggs of Stueben Twp with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, among other charges.

Briggs is being held in the Erie County Prison without bail.