Coroner’s Office Confirms Second Death A Homicide in Manhunt Investigation

The Erie County Coroner’s office has confirmed a homicide by a gunshot head wound to the head for the second victim involved in the local manhunt that has two men behind bars.

66-year-old John Burick died suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Police arrested 25-year-old Cody Potthoff on multiple charges including murder while also arresting 24-year-old Cameron Zimmerman who was charged as an accomplice with abuse of a corpse.

A three day investigation came to an end after Pennsylvania State Police found the final piece to the puzzle of a case that started as a traffic violation and turned into a manhunt across the area.

Police had discovered the bodies of two murder victims in the case and two men are behind bars in connection to the three day investigation.

A case involving multiple stolen cars, a missing person and a 22-hour manhunt came to an end Friday.

25-year-old Cody Potthoff is behind bars facing a number of charges in the case with two of them being murder.

“We were searching for the Silverado believing that would be the end of the incident at that point the vehicle was towed back to PSP Girard to be processed for evidence and to try to identify the operator of the vehicle at that point we discovered a body in the trunk,” said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Mark Weindorf.

That person identified as 41-year-old Ian Welden according to the Erie County Coroner he died from gun shot wounds to the head.

State Police served a search warrant to 8669 Route 89 Thursday evening because they believe that is the last place Welden was alive.

But also around the home is a wooded area, which led to belief that a second missing person could be out there.

“We were searching wooded areas near the residence of the family member we had served the search warrant believing that to be close convenient location that Mr. Burick could be found,” Weindorf said.

State Police found the body of 66-year-old John Burick who the coroner says died from a gunshot wound to the head.

State Police explained that it took multiple agencies in order to complete the case.

“It was a very nice corporate effort between all agencies involved, within state Police in particular we are talking about four different State Police Stations from Girard, Erie, Corry and Warren and troopers from Franklin as well. So we had crime scenes and troopers across all three counties here.”

Police have also arrested 24-year-old Cameron Zimmerman, who was charged as an accomplice with abuse of a corpse.

The City of Erie also issued an arrest warrant for Potthoff and in that case he was accused of attempted homicide and that reportedly took place on June 11th.