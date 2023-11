Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police Corry Station are investigating a possible corruption of minors case.

According to a press release, the allegations of misconduct are between a Corry Area School District Employee and former students.

The investigation into those allegations is active and ongoing.

This story is developing. Stay with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com for the latest on the investigation.