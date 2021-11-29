Corry man pleads guilty to double homicide days before trial, receives life sentence plus more

An accused killer has entered guilty pleas in Erie County Court and will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Cody Potthoff went before Erie County Judge John Mead to enter the guilty pleas Monday morning.

The guilty pleas were to charges of second and third degree murder in connection to a crime spree in June 2020.

Potthoff has been sentenced to life in prison, with another sentence of 15-30 years on top of that. He is charged in the killings of Ian Weldon, 41, and John Burick, 66.

Jury selection in Potthoff’s trial was set to begin Wednesday.

