Crawford County DA rules Saegertown officer-involved shooting justified

The Crawford County District Attorney has ruled the Saegertown officer-involved shooting as justified.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Troopers from PSP Meadville (Troop E) were called to the 18000 block of Birch Drive in Saegertown, Crawford County on Sunday, Dec. 26th to serve an arrest warrant for a domestic incident.

Upon arrival, Troopers in full uniform were met by a 22-year-old man who brandished a weapon, according to police, and gunfire was exchanged. The suspect was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 22-year-old was then sent to the Crawford County Jail in early January.

After a review of the facts, Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo announced the troopers involved in the incident were justified in their use of force. State Police say more information on this case will be released when available.