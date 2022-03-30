(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Crawford County District Attorney (DA) has ruled the officer-involved shooting that took place in Cambridge Township earlier in March as justified.

On March 9, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) troopers responded to a reported domestic dispute in Cambridge Township in the 22000 block of Pendelton Drive.

State Police reported the suspect inside the house began shooting at troopers when they arrived on scene. The troopers returned fire before retreating.

When police finally gained entry to the home, they found 42-year old Shawn Ruhl dead inside the home by suicide.

According to a news release from Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo, the shooting was investigated by PSP troopers stationed at a different barracks than the troopers that responded to the incident.

DA DiGiacomo has ruled the troopers were justified in firing their weapons after reviewing the entire investigative report, including audio/video recordings, witness statements, a preliminary autopsy report and ballistics reports.

She also reported in the news release, the evidence supports that the troopers “acted in self-defense, in defense of each other and in defense of the alleged victim. The evidence supports their belief that they, as well as the alleged victim, were in danger of death or serious bodily injury as a result of Mr. Ruhl’s actions.”