Crawford County woman charged for allegedly poisoning, killing 11-year-old

A Crawford County woman has been charged with homicide for reportedly poisoning and killing an 11-year-old.

Pennsylvania State Police – Meadville report the victim’s adoptive mother — 62-year-old Mary Eileen Diehl — found the victim dead in his bed in their East Fairfield Twp. home on Sept. 6, 2021.

Blood results for the victim showed poison was present in his blood.

Following further investigation, Diehl was charged with criminal homicide and was placed in the Crawford County Correctional Facility on Nov. 8th.

The investigation is ongoing.

