Emergency crews responded to a reported rollover accident in the 6000 block of West Ridge Road.

That accident happened just before 4 p.m. on Friday in the 6000 block of West Ridge Road in Fairview Township.

Troopers were on the scene and confirmed the one vehicle involved in the wreck rolled over with one male being ejected. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic has been halted in both directions. State police from Girard are still investigating.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided as they become available.