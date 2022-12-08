Four men behind bars for the shooting death of a young Erie boy will face first-degree murder charges when they go to trial.

All four suspects have been charged in the death of 7-year-old Antonio Yarger Jr.

Yarger was among a group of kids when he was shot in the head near Downing Ave. and Fairmount Parkway.

During a hearing, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office told Judge John Mead they intend to seek first-degree murder convictions against the defendants.

They will not seek the death penalty, meaning all four face life in prison if convicted.

The trial is set to begin May 19.