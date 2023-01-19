(KTLA) – David Crosby, one of the most influential singers and songwriters of the 1960s and beyond, has died at the age of 81, his wife confirmed in a statement to multiple outlets Thursday.

“It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away,” the statement, shared with Variety, read. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us.”

Crosby was a founding member of two immensely popular rock bands, The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, which later became Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. The California native is a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and, in recent years, had released three albums of original material.

“His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music,” his wife’s statement said. “Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Despite his success in the 1970s and 80s, Crosby’s “personal life was marred by heavy drug use,” Rolling Stones reports. He was arrested in Texas in 1982 on drug and weapons charges that led to a five-month prison stay in 1986, according to Variety. He would later undergo liver transplant surgery after years of drug and alcohol abuse.

Crosby was the focus of a documentary released in 2019, “David Crosby: Remember My Name,” which covered his prison time, liver transplant, and more, according to the New York Post.

“It’s about how I became who I am,” he told the outlet at the time. “And it isn’t all pretty.”

Crosby resumed touring in the 2000s. Last year, Crosby performed with The Lighthouse Band live at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.

Crosby is survived by his wife, Jan Dance, and his four children, Django, James Raymond, Erika, and Donovan. In 2000, Melissa Etheridge and her partner, Julie Cypher, revealed that Crosby was the father of their two children by artificial insemination.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.