The death of a man found after an exchange of gunfire with police has now been ruled a homicide.

The incident began on March 9 as Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to a domestic dispute near Cambridge Springs.

According to PSP, 42-year-old Shawn Ruhl began shooting at police from a home in the 22000 block of Pendelton Drive.

Troopers returned fire and Ruhl was later found dead inside the home.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell ruled the death a suicide after ballistics testing.