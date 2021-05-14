Decommissioned US Navy Frigate sought for display in Presque Isle Bay

A port bow view of the guided missile frigate KAUFFMAN (FFG-59) underway during sea trials prior to its commissioning.

The Erie Bayfront is on the wake of getting a major new permanent attraction.

JET 24, FOX 66, and YourErie.com has learned work has been quietly underway for many months to secure a Perry Class Frigate to be permanently moored in Presque Isle Bay off Dobbins Landing.



The Navy ship eyed for what’s being called the Oliver “Hazard” Perry Shipyard is the former USS Kauffman, now decommissioned and located in a Navy shipyard in Philadelphia.

The US Navy has given several levels of approval and support for the transfer of the ship to Erie for the project.

A contingent from Erie working on the project, including local engineers, has visited the ship several times. In addition, money has been raised from private donors to launch a capitol campaign to raise funds to transfer the ship to Erie and create the shipyard.

Also, we’ve learned Rep. Mike Kelly has made a request for federal funding to help dredge Presque Isle Bay, where the ship will be moored.

Details of Erie’s Oliver “Hazard” Perry Shipyard are to be released next week at a news conference, according to Joseph Pfadt, the Shipyard’s Executive Director and CEO.

According to the plan, the Perry Class Frigate would be for veterans, their families, military organizations, and the public to welcome, educate and inform about the Naval and military history of Erie and Northwestern Pennsylvania. It would be open for tours and special events.

Based on the current information, Perry Shipyards and the Erie Western PA Port Authority have identified a water site west of Dobbins Landing and north of the Bayfront Sheraton parking garage. It’s proposed to be located 50 to 100 feet off Dobbins Landing.

The Oliver Hazard Perry Shipyard and the Kauffman will operate as non-profit organization. The move to bring a ship to Erie is the work and vision of Pfadt. The US Army veteran leads the highly successful Warriors to Washington program, is a longtime member of the Presque Isle Advisory Committee and is a retired Harborcreek High School history teacher.

The retired USS Kauffman (FFG-59) is an Oliver Hazard Perry-class guided missile frigate. The US Navy ship was named for Vice Admiral James L Kauffman and his son Rear Admiral Draper L Kauffman, both experts in sub-surface naval missions.

The Kauffman was launched in March 1986 and deployed for the final time in January 2015. She was decommissioned September 2015.

This is a developing story. We will have more on JET 24 and FOX 66.