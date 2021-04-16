Demolition of Former Quin-T Paper property at 16th & French to begin next week

The Redevelopment Authority has secured the abandoned former Quin-T Paper Company property.

The company will soon begin the process to demolish the remaining structures along East 16th and French Streets. Demolition is expected to begin next week on the interior of the building.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) says the block along the manufacturing site has a long history. It was built in 1885 by H.F. Watson for the H.F. Watson Paper Co. to manufacture building, roofing and lining papers.

The property has been sold and passed down to other owners until it was abandoned in 2005. Since then, the property has fallen into deep disrepair and has become a blight on the neighborhood.

In a news conference Friday, officials said they are interested in surrounding neighbors input in what should go into the space. It is still unclear what the future holds for that location at this time.