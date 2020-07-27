Department of Health: 108,264 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 7,122 total deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of July 27th that there are 839 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 108,264.

The department also reported four new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,122 deaths.

“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

According to the department, mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home; consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,157 resident cases of COVID-19 and 3,837 cases among employees, for a total of 22,994 cases.

4,851 deaths in Pennsylvania have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

7,974 of the total cases in Pennsylvania are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the Green Phase of reopening.