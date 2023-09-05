(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian outside of an Erie night club has been charged.

Police are charging Edmon Derrell Green in the fatal pedestrian accident that happened outside of the Kings Rook Night Club on Saturday, Aug. 12. Green was assaulted at the scene and taken to the hospital after hitting June Mathis, who later died from his injuries.

The accident happened Saturday, Aug. 12 at 2:19 a.m. in the 1900 block of Peach Street outside of the Kings Rook Club in downtown Erie. Video obtained by police reportedly captured the accident.

Mathis passed away on Aug. 21 from injuries sustained in the accident.

According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause, an investigation revealed Green was at the Sacred Heart Ushers Club drinking alcohol before the accident. Video obtained by police and a witness confirmed he was at the club until 2:07 a.m. on Aug. 12, just before the accident.

A download of the vehicle’s airbag control unit showed Green was traveling at 52 mph on Peach Street about five seconds before the accident happened.

Police served a search warrant on UPMC Hamot on Aug. 24 for the chemical testing of Green while he was a patient, which showed a blood alcohol level of 0.162 and was also positive for marijuana.

Green is being charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, DUI driving safely, DUI highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+), and driving at a safe speed. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Tuesday, Sept. 5.