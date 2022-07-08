One person is dead after an accident in Girard overnight.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night at the railroad crossing at Haggerty Road in Girard.

According to reports from the scene, the driver of a car lost control, causing the vehicle to flip several times before coming to rest near the tracks.

Girard Police say one man was pronounced dead at the scene. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has identified the victim as 56-year-old Michael Shingler of Lake City.

Norfolk Southern traffic was temporarily suspended while emergency crews were on scene. The cause of this accident remains under investigation.

The coroner said Shingler was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.