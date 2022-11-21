One person was seriously injured in a one-car accident in Millcreek overnight.

The accident happened just before midnight on the bridge in the 2000 block of Peninsula Drive.

Once on the scene, first responders found the male driver trapped inside the heavily damaged vehicle. It took firefighters about 40 minutes to cut the driver out of the car.

He was then transported to the trauma center at UPMC Hamot. There’s no word on his condition at this time.

Peninsula Drive, at the bridge, was closed down while traffic investigators processed the scene. It has since been reopened.

There is no word on what caused the accident at this time.