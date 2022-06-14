(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — All eastbound Interstate 90 lanes have been closed between Exit 32 and Exit 35.

According to 511pa.com, a multi-vehicle crash caused the lane closures between the exits for Wesleyville/Bayfront Connector (Exit 32) and Harborcreek/Phillipsville (Exit 35).

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

JET 24 has a crew currently on scene, and this story will be updated as more information is available.