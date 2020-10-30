Edinboro University announces plans to retrench 21 permanent faculty

Edinboro University announced to students and staff in an email today plans to retrench 21 permanent faculty, to not assign work to five regular part-time faculty, and to not renew contracts for multiple adjunct faculty.

Edinboro University President Guiyou Huang announced Friday that in addition to the 21 permanent faculty, they will be reducing the teaching load assignments by the full-time equivalent of 26 temporary/adjunct and regular part-time faculty following the end of the spring semester.

The EU president also stated they were able to minimize the impact of retrenchment by arranging for the transfer of 12 permanent faculty members to other academic departments within the University.

Also, nine currently open faculty positions will remain unfilled.

In the letter, the EU president states, “While necessary, these decisions are not easy. They are life-changing for the faculty involved and for their families. Please keep our colleagues in your thoughts and offer support where you can.”

This story is breaking. We will continue to update you with more.