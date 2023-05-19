(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – The Girard School District (GSD) provided an update on Friday into the fire damage at Elk Valley Elementary School that happened on May 15.

As stated in a public release, Donna Miller, superintendent for GSD, notified the Elk Valley community that cleaning and restoration could take a few weeks, meaning students might not return to the school for in-person learning until the fall.

The release states in part:

“After meeting yesterday afternoon with our cleaning professionals as well as our insurance adjuster, it was revealed that in order to make us whole again the restoration is going to take a minimum of 2-3 weeks. It’s important to understand that this process is not simply a matter of cleaning up the damage in one classroom, but rather ensuring that our building is restored to the standard and condition that is was prior to the fire….This information means that it is likely that students will not be returning to Elk Valley Elementary School for in-person learning until the Fall.”

The plan for Elk Valley Elementary is to move to virtual learning for its students until the end of the school year.

Parents and guardians of students can pick up student packets — including schedules, iPads and Chromebooks — at Girard High School on Friday, May 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The full release can be found below: