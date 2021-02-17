Emergency crews on the scene of an active natural gas leak in the area of Wilcox and Mechanic Streets in Girard

Emergency crews are on the scene of an active natural gas leak in the area of Wilcox and Mechanic Streets in Girard.

Those who are required to evacuate have already been notified and evacuated, according to the Girard Borough Facebook page and the Girard Borough Police Department Facebook Page. Emergency crews ask that you please avoid the area.

Crews are on scene of a active gas leak in the area of Wilcox and mechanic. Those who are required to evacuate have… Posted by A.F. Dobler Hose & Ladder Co. on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Unless you were notified in person about the gas leak you should not evacuate your home. Posted by Girard Borough on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Attention borough residents! If you received an evacuation notice please disregard. There is a natural gas leak in the… Posted by Girard Borough Police Department on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

There is an active natural gas incident in the area of Wilcox St and Mechanic St in Girard. Units are on scene. Those requiring to evacuate have been notified. Please avoid the area. Posted by Lake City Fire Company on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Anyone that was forced to evacuate and is in need of shelter can go to the A.F. Dobler Hose social hall at 37 Walnut Street in Girard.