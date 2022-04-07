Erie’s Public School have announced planned safety and security improvements at Erie High School following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

In a letter to Erie High School families, the school district announced changes to safety and security protocols.

These improvements include:

Modifications to interior doors where necessary to allow teachers to lock classroom doors from the inside.

Updates to the intrusion system, to include audible alarms at all exterior doors.

The installation of fully functioning metal detectors.

In the letter to families, the district announced that they are reviewing the security camera system to eliminate identified blind spots.

According to Erie’s Public Schools, the changes will not be in place by the end of Spring Break, April 18, 2022. Therefore, a period of virtual learning will be necessary.

However, the district stated that all changes will be in place by the time students return to school in person.

The district stated that they have been working closely with the administration of Erie High School and the Erie Education Association during the last couple of weeks to address concerns regarding safety and security.

The suspect in the Erie High School shooting has turned himself in to police and is facing multiple charges including attempted homicide and reckless endangerment.

The Erie County District Attorney stated that the suspect is a student at Erie High School and under the age of 15.