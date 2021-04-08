Erie BayHawks to cease operations

The Erie BayHawks will cease operations in the coming weeks due to not having a team to play in Erie next season.

Erie Basketball Management, LLC, the management company of the Erie BayHawks, made the announcement today.

Erie Basketball Management’s president, Matt Bresee, and sole managing partner, Owen McCormick made the following statement:

“We’ve made the determination that we will cease operations in the coming weeks due to not being unable to find another NBA partner, or other adequate opportunity, to keep G League basketball in Erie. This result is merely a reflection of the changing landscape of the NBA as many teams prefer their G League affiliate be located nearby, and Erie simply is not positioned geographically to provide that. While we’re saddened by this for our fans and the Erie community, we are deeply appreciative of the tremendous support the BayHawks received over the past 13 years. The Erie region can be proud of the history the BayHawks made and the role that Erie played for the NBA during our years in the NBA Development League and NBA G League. We are truly grateful for the community’s amazing support and the fond memories made.”

Beginning Monday at 10 a.m., the team will start liquidating remaining merchandise, game-worn apparel and other items on their retail website: BayHawksTeamShop.com. Select memorabilia, including some autographed items, will also be up for auction on eBay. More information can be found on the team’s website, ErieBayHawks.com.