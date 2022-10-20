(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie’s Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing, the company announced in an email to customers on Thursday.

The Erie Bed Bath and Beyond store, located at 6720 Peach Street, will be closing this December, according to two store employees, or until everything is sold.

In the email announcing the closure, the store announced new reductions of 20 to 40% off items in every department, as “everything must go.” The email also noted there will be “no returns or exchanges on items purchased on or after October 13.”

The impending closure of the home goods chain comes after the August announcement that the company was preparing to close 150 stores and cut its workforce by about 20%.

As of May, Bed Bath & Beyond operated 955 stores: 769 namesake stores, 135 buybuy Baby stores, and 51 stores under the names of Harmon, Harmon Face Values, or Face Values.

In September, Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of 56 stores that are set to close, all of which are Bed Bath & Beyond namesake stores. The Erie store was not part of that partial list at that time.

