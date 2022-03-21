It looks like motorcycle enthusiasts will have to wait another year before they’ll see a major bike festival in the Erie region.

The Erie BikeFest has been canceled for 2022.

Harley Davidson of Erie Co-Owners Kelly and Susan Lapping made the announcement that they’ve decided to cancel this year’s event.

The Lapping’s went on to say that they do plan to host other smaller events and rides this summer, and will support other like events in the area.

There is currently no word on if BikeFest will return next year.