Erie Bishop cancels all public masses

Erie Catholic Diocese Bishop Lawrence Persico says it is a decision that saddens him, but all public masses in the diocese have been suspended until further notice.

In a letter to followers, Bishop Persico said it was not a decision he wanted to make, nor was it made lightly. He feels it is the right move during the pandemic for the good of the community and to protect the most vulnerable among us.

The letter goes on to say that priests will be available to counsel those truly overwhelmed and to conduct private mass everyday.