Erie Catholic School System rescinds mask mandate

Officials with the Erie Catholic School System announced Wednesday that the Board of Directors is rescinding the mandatory masking mandate for the employees and students at Erie Catholic School System campuses, effective immediately.

This decision was made after examination of weekly internal, individual and school system data regarding new COVID-19 positive/quarantine cases and in conjunction with the consistent four-week decline of new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.

Mitigation efforts will continue throughout each campus, including social distancing in the classroom and cafeteria.

Unvaccinated staff, students or visitors are strongly encouraged to continue to mask when in Erie Catholic School buildings.

According to officials with the Erie Catholic School System, students riding on school buses, both local school district and school system buses, are still required to mask. Masking will also be required if a student was exposed to someone with COVID-19 and returns to school after quarantine.