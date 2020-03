Erie City Hall is closing to the public as of tomorrow.

Mayor Joe Schember announcing that decision this afternoon.

All exterior doors will be locked, except for the doors near West 7th and Peach Streets. Those doors will be for access to the police department only.

Mayor Schember saying that you can still pay your bills online, by mail or drop box which will be outside of Erie City Hall. The mayor also announced enforcement of odd-even and day of the week parking will be suspended for now.