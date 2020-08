Erie County Coroner Lyle Cook has identified the victims of the fatal homicide that took place on the night of August 3rd.

29-year-old Deltwan Keyes from Erie died from multiple gun shot wounds to the torso.

Cook also identified 34-year-old Donta Carson from Erie who died from a gun shot wound to the head.

The autopsy’s for these victims have been wrapped up as of August 5th.