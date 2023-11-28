With a deadline right around the corner, the Erie County Council had a marathon of a session on Tuesday and after seven and a half hours of deliberating and four separate recesses, they’ve agreed upon a 2024 budget.

That budget ended up with a decision of around $580.4 million, but the question on everyone’s mind: what about the 14% tax increase proposed in the original budget?

A tax hike is still present in the approved budget, but the council was able to make progress on the proposed highest tax increase in 40 years and was able to bring it down.

The original tax increase was around 0.85 mills — a 14% increase. The agreed-upon rate is now around 0.65 mills — that comes to an estimated 10% increase.

In total on Tuesday afternoon, the council brought forward and voted on 74 changes to the budget, most of which consisted of cuts to various items.

Council decreased the deficit by around $3.65 million through those cuts, but roughly $1.6 million of that was through ARPA funding, helping to pay for county-appointed attorneys.

Other groups seeing cuts included the Office of Children and Youth as well as transportation budgets of various departments.

After those cuts, the tax increase ended up being roughly 12%, but to help out taxpayers more, the council used $3.2 million from the general fund, dropping it to the agreed-upon 10%.

“Essentially, anytime you take money out of your fund balance, you’re plugging the hole and kicking the can. Now that’s exactly what we had here. It was a smaller amount that they took from the fund balance, but we are going to start next year in a bit of a deficit because of that action. We were able to spare the taxpayers a little bit more in their pockets, which is nice. We don’t take any tax increase lightly,” said Chris Carroll, Erie County Information Officer.

The next step for the county budget will be going back to Erie County Executive Brenton Davis for final consideration and approval.