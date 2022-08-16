(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In the aftermath of a local garbage collection company going out of business affecting thousands of local residents, and trash piling at a local transfer station, Erie County Executive Brenton Davis says he is stepping in.

The county executive on Tuesday said he is actively assisting local municipalities after Raccoon Refuse permanently closed its doors.

On Monday, Raccoon Refuse notified several municipalities that they are closed. This comes after complaints of trash piling at a transfer station in Spartansburg, where mountains of trash can be seen. Residents told us last week it had been overflowing for weeks.

Transfer station in Spartansburg

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) told us they have received several complaints about the waste and will be sending a team out from Meadville to investigate.

Raccoon Refuse had an estimated 15,000 customers throughout the region. Thousands of people throughout Erie County, Crawford County, and parts of Warren County are being affected.

The county executive says Erie County is working with those who had a contract with Raccoon Refuse, including Summit Township and Union City Borough, to get trash picked up as soon as possible, and to provide options for recycling.

“Our first priority is making sure that our residents trash isn’t piling up for weeks and creating a public health concern. We are engaged in ongoing talks with Union City Borough and Summit Township to identify a drop-off site until a new curbside hauler has been identified.,” said Erie County Executive Brenton Davis.

Erie County does not believe there are any public health concerns caused by the closure of Raccoon Refuse, but are acting to reduce any chances of this happening.

Customers who paid for a subscription service with Raccoon Refuse, via credit or debit card, can request a refund by going to trashbilling.com. (You will need your 12-digit customer ID#, date of last payment, and the number of times you were serviced after making the payment.)

Subscription customers of Raccoon Refuse are recommended to reach out to one of the following companies to inquire about curbside trash service:

• Waste Management

• B.W. Stroup Disposal

• Kicker

• Swanson & Son

• Pro Waste

There are also several recycling drop-off locations throughout Erie County that residents are able to utilize.

Residential recycling drop-off sites:

Franklin Township Fire Department (Hosted by Erie County) 10411 PA-98, Edinboro, PA 16412 Aluminum cans can be left in plastic bags in front of fenced area (proceeds go to fire department) Acceptable materials (put all in one bin): Plastic bottles (numbers 1 and 2), metal cans, and cardboard and paperboard boxes- no plastic bags!

Waste Management Single Stream Drop-off Monday- Friday 9:00AM-3:00 PM 1154 W 16th St, Erie Materials MUST be removed from plastic bags Acceptable materials: Plastic bottles (numbers 1 and 2), metal cans only, cardboard and paperboard boxes, and office paper. For more information: 814-456-3861

Waste Management Single Stream Drop-off Mondays 8:00AM-4:00PM 851 Robinson Road East, Erie, PA (across from Lakeview Landfill) Materials MUST be removed from plastic bags Acceptable materials: Plastic bottles (numbers 1 and 2) and metal cans only For more information: 814-824-7800

Pro Waste Separated Drop-off 613 East 18th Street, Erie, PA Materials MUST be removed from plastic bags Acceptable materials (put in separate bins): Cardboard and paperboard boxes, plastic bottles (numbers 1 and 2), and metal cans For more information: 814-455-5119



The Erie County Recycling Coordinator says they will continue to monitor this ongoing situation and will release information as it becomes available.