The path to a clean slate continues as Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has removed three more DEI commissioners.

The county executive is removing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) commissioners Lavette, White and Carter.

He says the removal is due to the pending legal action against their own Delaware-based accounting firm and the recent actions taken on the first round of grants.

Davis says he believes a full nine-member board should be seated before any action is taken on grants or other funding.

Their removal is effective immediately.