Erie County launches COVID-19 Emergency Business Grant Program

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Council Chairman André R. Horton and County Council announce that Erie County is deploying $875,000 in emergency grant funding for qualifying local businesses that had to close their operations as a result of Governor Wolf’s Dec. 10 COVID-19 limited-time mitigation order.

Applications will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 at eriecountypa.gov, and run through Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 11:59 p.m.

Qualifying businesses are eligible for a one-time $5,000 emergency grant to help them get through the next few weeks.

“We are pleased to be able to provide an additional funding opportunity to our local businesses who have been impacted by the state’s most recent mitigation order,” said Dahlkemper. “We hope affected businesses that haven’t received funding from the county yet will take advantage of this opportunity.”

To qualify for an emergency grant:

Businesses must have been in operation as of Dec. 10, 2020.

Businesses must be locally owned and located in Erie County, Pa.

Businesses must have been directly impacted by Governor Wolf’s Dec. 10 COVID-19 limited-time mitigation order.

If applicants own multiple qualifying businesses, they may qualify for only one emergency grant.

“This money is essential to those local businesses who have been affected by the closures,” said Chairman Horton. “While we can’t help everyone, we are attempting to help as many local businesses as possible.”

Emergency grants will be approved and processed on a first-apply, first-processed basis. Grant funding will only be provided while funds are available.

For questions, please email pcdinfo@eriecountypa.gov.