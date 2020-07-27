Erie County reports nine new positive cases of COVID-19; 126 active cases

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced in a news release that there are nine new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 12:01 a.m. on July 27th.

Over the weekend, nine new cases were reported for Saturday and nine new cases were reported for Sunday.

This brings the total number of cumulative cases in the county to 865. There are 722 recovered cases, 126 active cases and 17 deaths. 16,221 negative tests are reported.

The next COVID-19 news conference will take place on Wednesday, July 29th, at 3 p.m. This will be streamed live on YourErie.com.