(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) CEO has announced his pending departure.

John Persinger will step down from his position at the end of 2022. He was named the chief executive officer (CEO) of the EDDC in Feb. 2018.

“What I’m most proud of is we did what we said we were going to do,” Persinger said on Aug. 29. “There’s been too many well-hyped but failed economic development initiatives here in Erie, and they’ve gone nowhere after a press conference or after a release. But here, we set out and said we’re going to do 12 projects, over a $100 million of investment over the next five years, and we actually have done it.”

Persinger said he and his family are planning to move to Australia to raise their children closer to family. Persinger was born in Erie and said he wanted to make a change to downtown.

According to its website, the EDDC was formed in 2017 to transform the City of Erie’s downtown core and spark revitalization across the region. The CEO had played a large role in EDDC projects, including the Flagship City Food Hall which had opened in November. The EDDC efforts have resulted in more than 25 new businesses and 140 new residential units.

Persinger plans to assist in the EDDC search and hiring process for a new CEO. He said it will be a national search.