Erie FOP responds to lawsuit filed by woman allegedly pushed by Erie Police Officer during May riot

The Erie Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) have issued a statement regarding the lawsuit filed by 21-year-old Hannah Silbaugh who was allegedly pushed by an Erie Police Officer during the May 30th riot.
The officer seen in the video has been identified as Sgt. Nelson.
“Sgt. Nelson is a 21 year Erie Police Department veteran with 23 years of overall law enforcement experience. Sgt. Nelson has been a SWAT member and team leader for 17 years. Sgt. Nelson has an exemplary record with no discipline and several commendations. In short, Sgt. Nelson is a leader in the department. Sgt. Nelson acted appropriately given the situation he was faced with that night. He was protecting himself and other officers. Sgt. Nelson was cleared by the department and the District Attorney’s office. It was determined that the force used by Sgt. Nelson was appropriate and could have been greater given the situation he was faced with that night. The Erie City Fraternal Order of Police stands behind Sgt. Nelson and all the actions of the officers involved that night.”Erie City FOP President Ken Kensill