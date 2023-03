(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie High School was on a lockdown Wednesday morning due to what police are calling a “swatting” incident.

According to the Erie’s Public Schools Facebook page, a 911 call caused Erie High School to go on lockdown at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Law enforcement were able to determine the 911 call was a hoax and appears to be part of a larger “swatting” incident affecting school districts statewide.

The lockdown was lifted around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.