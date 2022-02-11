Erie man arrested in drug raid; drugs, guns & cash recovered

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man is in custody following a drug raid.

According to Erie Police, the Erie Police Department Vice unit served a search warrant at a house in the 1000 block of McCarter Ave. on Feb. 10, 2022.

Devonne Clark, 32, was arrested in the raid. He is being charged with Multiple counts of PWID, Possession, Drug Paraphernalia, and Person not to posses a firearm.

Devonne Clark

The following items were recovered during the search:

Four firearms — Taurus .9mm handgun, S&W .9mm handgun, Spectrum 380 handgun, and a Butler .22 cal handgun.

Approx. 2 pounds of Marijuana, in bulk and pre-packaged for re-sale

Multiple Baggies of the Ecstasy

5 Containers of THC Wax

Methamphetamine

Large amount of custom printed mylar baggies for the resale of Marijuana.

Cash

Police say the combined street value of the drug seizure is over $55,000.