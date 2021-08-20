Erie man charged in robbery of Marquette Savings Bank

An Erie man has been arrested for allegedly robbing the Marquette Savings Bank earlier in August.

Millcreek Township Police have arrested Raymond John Churilla Jr. of Erie in the August 14th robbery of the the Marquette Savings Bank at 3801 Sterrettania Rd.

According to police, Churilla fled the scene of the robbery with an undisclosed amount of money.

He has been charged with one count of robbery and is currently in the Erie County Prison on a $150,000 bond.

