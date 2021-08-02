Erie man in custody for involvement in large scale drug trafficking operation

An Erie man wanted by the FBI for his involvement in a large scale drug trafficking operation is now in custody.

Back in June, 25 people were named in two separate, but related, Indictments for trafficking drugs in Western Pennsylvania, including heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and cocaine base.

At the time, the FBI was actively looking for four suspects related to the incident, including Johnson, along with three others from Pennsylvania — Forrest Gilmore, Jimmy Gadson and Michael Love.

According to the FBI, 24-year-old Jermall Johnson of Erie is now in custody.

The defendants were arrested following a year-long investigation into drug trafficking in Mercer and Lawrence Counties and beyond.

