Erie man pleads guilty in federal court to possessing over 800 grams of cocaine

An Erie man has pleaded guilty to possessing over 800 grams of cocaine.

The Department of Justice is reporting Joel Nicholas Gustave, Jr., 40, of Erie pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing with the intent to distribute 840.8 grams of cocaine in November 2019.

Gustave pleaded guilty before United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter.

Gustave is scheduled to be sentenced March 1, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. He is facing up to 40 years in prison, a fine of $5,000,000, or both.

Gustave is currently out on bond.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Erie Area Gang Law Enforcement (EAGLE), Safe Streets task force, which is comprised of investigators from the FBI, the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Erie Police Department, the Oil City Police Department, and the Titusville Police Department, participated in the investigation.

