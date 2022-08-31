Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie’s mayor has tested positive for COVID-19.

City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember tested positive for COVID-19 through an at-home test Tuesday night and is isolating at home, an announcement from the city stated.

The mayor has confirmed with us that this is his first time testing positive for COVID-19.

The mayor is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms and is working remotely. All the mayor’s in-person meetings are canceled at this time.

