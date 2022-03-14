Erie Police have charged a 17-year-old with attempted homicide.

The 17-year-old boy allegedly shot and injured a 15-year-old girl around 3 a.m. on March 13. Officers were called to the residence in the 2000 block of Prospect Avenue on a report of a home invasion.

The victim is now in stable condition.

Erie Detectives said they will interview the victim when she is able to respond.