Erie Police charge two in the city’s latest homicide

Erie Police have arrested one person and are looking for a second in the city’s latest homicide.

Patel Grogan, 24, died on Nov. 21st after being driven to AHN Saint Vincent Hospital, and later taken to the trauma center at UPMC Hamot but died while undergoing treatment.

Police say Grogan had been shot in a vehicle.

Chief Dan Spizarny confirms Anika Duran, 21, of Millcreek has been arraigned on charges including criminal homicide. She allegedly admitted to being the driver of the vehicle.

There’s also an arrest warrant for the accused shooter, identified as Adrian Thrower, 24, of Erie who remains at large.

Police say the shooting happened during an attempted robbery.

