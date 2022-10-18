(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Police Department has announced the name of the man who was killed after a high-speed chase and crash in the City of Erie.

Chauncey Grayson, 25, was killed in the incident that happened at about 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The chase began when police saw what they believed to be a stolen truck. Grayson was driving the truck and lost control. The truck rolled and crashed into several parked cars near West 8th and Chestnut streets.

Grayson was thrown from the pickup during the crash and later died at a local hospital. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said Grayson died of multiple blunt force injuries.