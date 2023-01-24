Erie Police continue to investigate what they believe was a late night murder-suicide inside a home on East 28th Street in Erie.

Chelsea Swift was live from the 900 block of East 28th Street, and police say after interviewing a witnesses they believe it was a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman.

Erie Police responded to the call just after 11:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 37-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man deceased in a bedroom.

Both victims suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the head. At this time, police believe the man first shot the woman, then turned the gun on himself.

As detectives continue to investigate, they are collecting information from a 17-year-old witness.

“There was a family member in the residence at the time. This individual did run to another family member or friend’s house down the street to call 911. The individual was threatened as well, and that’s why this individual took off running,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police.

The names of the deceased have not been released at this time.

According to Deputy Chief Lorah, the woman had a protection from abuse order against the man.

Tonight on JET 24 Action News, we will have much more on how to respond to domestic violence situations.