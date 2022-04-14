Erie Police are looking for answers after a shooting in the city earlier Thursday, April 14.

Calls for the shooting went out around 7:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Downing Avenue.

Police confirmed to JET 24 Action News that a shooting did take place at the location, but they would not confirm the age of the victim.

The SWAT Team was on the scene earlier and Erie Police are continuing to talk to neighbors and assess the area of where the shooting happened.

Nearby intersections were blocked off earlier. The intersection of Downing Avenue and Fairmount Parkway is still blocked off.

This is an ongoing investigation.

